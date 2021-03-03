BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gibson Acoustic facility held an official groundbreaking ceremony for their new expansion project Wednesday.
Currently, the facility has been in Bozeman for 30 years and, the company started drafting expansion plans a year ago.
The new manufacturing space will include an acoustic custom shop and a Gibson acoustic showroom.
Gibson President and CEO James "JC" Curleigh said the new project will bring more opportunity to the Bozeman community.
"I think it is about the pride I think it is about growth I think it is about community contribution and, I think it is also about jobs for people," Curleigh said.
The company said the expansion plans on being completed within the next six months.
Curleigh said Gibson Guitars is a 127-year-old brand and, the company hopes the new expansion will create guitars for generations to come.
