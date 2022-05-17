UPDATE, MAY 18 AT 11:01 AM:
The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Kailey Fischer has been canceled as she has been located and is safe.
BELGRADE, Mont. - Kailey Lynn Fischer, a 13 year old girl, was last seen at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, May 16th. Belgrade Police believe she left her residence on foot through an open bedroom window.
Kailey has made past suicide attempts and was recently released from a treatment facility.
She has not taken her anti-depression medication in two days and there is strong concern for her welfare.
Kailey is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 130 lbs. with blue eyes and brown hair.
She was last seen wearing jeans, a pink Hello Kitty shirt, and may have a black hoodie.
If you have any information on Kailey Fischer, please call the Belgrade Police Department at 406-388-4262 or dial 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.