WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. - A girl was rescued after reportedly falling off a snowmobile and hitting her head on a tree near West Yellowstone Sunday.
According to a Facebook post from Gallatin County Search and Rescue, a man called West Yellowstone Police Department Dispatch and reported his daughter fell off her snowmobile and hit her head on a tree on the Madison Arm Trail-- she was reportedly struggling to remain conscious.
When rescue crews arrived, she was reportedly still struggling to remain conscious, GCSAR wrote. Crews put her into a specialized snow-ambulance to bring her to a waiting Hebgen Basin Rural Fire Department Ambulance. She was taken to Big Sky Medical Center for examination.