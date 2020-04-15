BOZEMAN, Mont. - It's a story that will "bake" your day: the Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming dropped off hundreds of boxes of their beloved cookies to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital on Wednesday afternoon in a bid to put some "Savannah Smiles" on the faces of healthcare workers working hard to keep the community safe from COVID-19.
The 600 boxes of Tagalongs, Do-Si-Dos, Thin Mints, Samoas, Trefoils, and Lemon-Ups are just a small bite of the 8,000 boxes the Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming will be donating to hospitals across the region this week.
But the journey for the sweet treats isn't ending at the hospital, as staff will be sending them to Bozeman Health locations in Big Sky, Belgrade, and across the Gallatin Valley.
Morgan York-Singer is a physical therapist who has become a member of the hospital's COVID-19 employee wellness and mental health task force.
"Cookie delivery will be a success. People will be very happy," she says. "And everyone loves cookies and people have not had their girl scout cookies this year, so I can only imagine that there will be a lot of smiles happening."
Jenn McFarland - volunteer support manager for Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming - was in charge of dropping off the boxes to the hospital on Wednesday.
"We know it's a very stressful time for everyone and if we could just bring a little bit of happiness and a little bright spot to everyone's day," says McFarland, "then we are happy, we've done our job."
It's an exciting day for the Girl Scouts, too. Although orders have already been taken, the normal cookie delivery season has been put on hold and in-person delivery has been suspended in light of the coronavirus' spread. If you pre-ordered your cookies, you should expect to receive them as soon as Girl Scouts are able to safely deliver them in-person again.