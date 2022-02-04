BOZEMAN, Mont. – Girl Scout troops will start taking pre-orders for cookies this month while gaining essential life skills and reinvesting money into their neighborhoods through service projects and other experiences.
The 2022 selling season marks 105 years of the largest girl-only, girl-led business in the world.
Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming (GSMW) will take pre-orders for their nine varieties of cookies Feb. 4 through Feb. 20 (with delivery in mid to late March) and orders online will continue through April 17.
If you order online, delivery by a Girl Scout will happen in March and April or you can choose to pay additional shipping for direct delivery in approximately a week or two.
Girl Scouts Cookie Booths begin March 25.
This season, a new Girl Scout Cookie variety called “Adventurefuls” will be available, a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.
In addition to Adventurefuls, Girls Scouts will also be selling Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, trefoils, and Lemon-Ups for $4 per package.
The specialty cookies – gluten free Toffee-tastics and Girl Scout S’mores – sell for $5 per package.
By selling cookies, Girl Scouts develop five essential skills – goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.
All money made after paying the baker stays with the local troops and council and girls decide how to spend their troop cookie money and reinvest it in their neighborhoods through service projects and learning experiences, including Girl Scout Camp and travel.
Girl Scouts who sell more than 1,000 boxes of Girl Scouts Cookies earn a free session of summer camp at one of GSMW’s three resident camps.
You can learn more about the Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming and how to preorder here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.