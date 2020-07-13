Give A Hoot Fundraiser in Livingston evolving due to COVID-19

LIVINGSTON- A fundraiser in Livingston has had an impact by in the community, in total, The Give A Hoot Fundraiser has raised over a million dollars for nonprofits in park county.
This year the fundraiser will look different but they hope to raise even more.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the fundraiser will become a month-long online giving challenge where you can donate to your favorite Park County nonprofit.
The giving challenge is happening right now and 65 nonprofits from Park County are taking part.
When someone donates their gifts they are partially matched through the support of their co-challengers.
According to Park County's community Director, Gavin Clark the cancellations of in-person fundraisers are affecting nonprofits.
Clark says a fundraiser like this could go a long way in getting nonprofits that needed funding to continue to help community members during the pandemic.
“This is a county that has a long history of being charitable, whether were pulling each other out of the ditch in the winter or whether we’re giving to our preferred nonprofits here in Park County,” Clark said, “I’ve lived a lot of places and I’ve never been in a place as generous as Park County, and I just think it’s that spirit, that Montana spirit of helping out your neighbor when they need help.”
Last year they had about 1,700 donations from this year they want to do 2,020 donations.
If you would like to take part, you can follow this link.