Give-A-Hoot fundraiser raises $1 million for nonprofits, donation link closes at midnight

LIVINGSTON- The last day to ‘Give A Hoot’ is Aug. 6, 2020, as the link to donate to local nonprofits closes at midnight for the month-long community giving challenge.
The Give A Hoot Community Giving Challenge aims to inspire people to support the Park County community by donating to local nonprofits while sponsors and co-challengers partially match those donations.
The second annual Give A Hoot campaign totals more than 2,300 donations to 66 participating Park County nonprofits breaking their 2020 goal of 2,020 donations.
Including the partial matching fund by co-challengers, the fundraiser surpassed $1 million on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, and looks to break their first-year record of $1.07 million by the end of their final day of fundraising
According to Park County’s Community Foundations Director Gavin Clark, the cancellations of in-person fundraisers are really having an effect on nonprofits as social services continue to disappear because of budget cuts at state and local levels.
Clark says the money raised by this online fundraiser will go a long way in getting needed funding to nonprofits so they can continue helping community members during the pandemic.
“I mean the highlight so far is seeing Park County rally around itself, once again it’s what we do best and in this time of need COVID has really thrown a wrench in a lot of things across our community and the Give a Hoot campaign is an opportunity for us as a community to give back to the nonprofits that serve us 365 days a year.”
Although donations are still coming in, the 2020 partial matching fund is close to $260,000.
As a result, participating organizations are eligible to receive partial matching funds up to $10,000.
An updated leaderboard list of participating nonprofits can be found here.
More information on how to donate can be found here.