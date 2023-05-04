BOZEMAN, Mont. - Support forecasts, avalanche education, beacon parks and more in the greater Gallatin community with Give Big Gallatin Valley.
Thursday, May 4 and Friday, May 5, you can help support the Friends and forecasters Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center (GNFAC).
This year, Bozeman Icefest is matching $1,500 in donations to the Friends of GNFAC.
“Our education programs are available for free, enabling everyone, regardless of income, to get educated about avalanches. GNFAC’s avalanche advisories reach over 7,000 people daily, and together our education programs reach over 3,000-4,000+ people a year, including grades 1–12, collegiate, search and rescue groups, ski patrol, and ski and snowmobile clubs. One in five of our participants is under the age of 18,” GNFAC said.
You can help support the GNFAC on the Give Big website here.
You can also check out other participating organizations in Gallatin Valley here.
