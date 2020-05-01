Give Big Gallatin Valley underway in Bozeman area

BOZEMAN- Its time for the annual Give Big Gallatin Valley a 24-hour online and live celebration of giving created to connect generous community members with the causes they care about.
The goal is to inspire people to come together, show their pride in their communities, and contribute to support the life-changing work of local nonprofits.
In just 5 years, the Gallatin County community has come together to raise over $4.3 million for local nonprofits through Give Big!
Give Big will feel a bit different this year due to COVID-19.
But event planners say that many local nonprofits are on the front lines to support the community in response to COVID-19 and many others have had to cancel important fundraising events.
So no donation whether it's $15 or $50 is too small.
You can find a full list here of nonprofits taking part.