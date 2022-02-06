WEST GLACIER, Mont. - If Glacier National Park is on your list for this summer, you may want to mark your calendar as vehicle reservations for access to the Going-to-the-Sun Road and the North Fork area via the Polebridge Entrance Station are available starting in March.
This year will be the second year of the reservation system pilot which the park says is designed to manage high traffic volumes within the park and avoid gridlock.
Despite seeing its second-highest visitation on record in 2021, the National Parks System (NPS) says the system helped keep the GTSR open and helped with emergency vehicle access into the park.
“Glacier National Park is consistently the tenth most visited national park in the country,” a release from the NPS reads. “The 2021 reservation system pilot reduced congestion during peak hours and circumvented the need to close vehicle access to GTSR an estimated 35 times.”
Reservations will be made available for both areas 120 days in advance on a rolling window.
Additional vehicle reservations will be made available the day before the effective date starting May 26 as well.
You can make your reservation for May 27 to Sept. 11 starting March 2 at 8:00 am MST on Recreation.gov. Visitors will be required to set up an account and can obtain a vehicle reservation for a $2 nonrefundable fee.
If you do not have access to a computer, you can make a reservation by calling one of the following lines:
- Reservation line (Toll-Free) - (877) 444-6777;
- Reservation line (International) - (606) 515-6777;
- Reservation line (TDD) - (877) 833-6777
Call centers are open every day from 8 am to 10 pm MST and the reservation fee remains $2. The NPS notes that contacting the call center does not provide an advantage towards securing a reservation.
In addition to the vehicle reservation, each vehicle entering the park is required to have a park pass for any entry point into the park. These passes could include any one of the following:
- $35 Glacier National Park pass purchased at the gate or online (valid for seven days);
- Glacier National Park Annual Pass, or America the Beautiful Interagency Pass, including the annual, senior, military, access, volunteer, or 4th grade passes.
Landowners inside the park, their guests and employees, as well as tribal members are not required to have a vehicle or service reservation to access the GTSR.
The following are details regarding when and where reservations are needed can be found below:
Going-to-the-Sun Road (GTSR)
- One vehicle reservation per vehicle will be required to travel beyond the West Entrance Station and the Camas Entrance Station from 6 am to 4 pm from May 27 to September 11, 2022.
- New this year, a vehicle reservation will not be required at the St. Mary Entrance. Once snow removal and road preparations are complete and GTSR opens to vehicle traffic to Logan Pass, vehicle reservations will be required starting at the Rising Sun area, located 5 miles west of the St. Mary Entrance, through September 11, 2022.
- The park will offer three-day vehicle reservations for GTSR rather than the seven-day reservation offered in 2021. The $35 Glacier National Park pass remains valid for seven days.
- Visitors with lodging, camping, transportation, or commercial activity reservations within the GTSR corridor can use their service reservation receipt for entry in lieu of the $2 vehicle reservation from Recreation.gov. This included reservation only applies to the date of your service reservation.
- The fare-free park shuttle will operate in the park this year on GTSR from Apgar Visitor Center to St. Mary Visitor Center. Unlike 2021, the shuttle system will not require a separate reservation and will operate on a first-come, first-served basis.
- In addition to Fish Creek and St. Mary campgrounds, Apgar and Sprague Creek campgrounds will require advance reservations. Reservations are available on Recreation.gov on a 6-month rolling basis. At this time, reservable campsites for Apgar and Sprague Creek campgrounds have not been released on Recreation.gov. The park anticipates releasing these sites in late March/early April. Rising Sun and Avalanche campgrounds will remain first-come, first-served. The park anticipates all campgrounds to operate in 2022.
- The park is currently working on details for a utility project this summer that may require the west side of Going-to-the-Sun Road to be closed at night, except for emergency vehicles. More details on this project will be forthcoming, but visitors should anticipate nightly closures from Apgar to Lake McDonald Lodge from June to September.
North Fork
- New for 2022, one vehicle reservation per vehicle will be required at the Polebridge Entrance Station to visit the North Fork area of the park from 6 am to 6 pm from May 27 to September 11, 2022.
- North Fork vehicle reservations will be valid for one day.
- The North Fork area does not offer lodging, transportation, or commercial services, and camping is first-come, first-served. Campsites will be assigned at the Polebridge Entrance Station.
Other Park Areas
- Vehicle reservations are not required for any other portions of the park (e.g., Many Glacier, Two Medicine, Cut Bank, or Chief Mountain Highway) but visitors are still required to possess a valid park pass.
- The park anticipates continued congestion at Two Medicine and Many Glacier valleys. As in past years, entry will be temporarily restricted when these areas reach capacity. Visitors are encouraged to plan their visit outside of peak hours (10 am to 2 pm). Visitors with service reservations (e.g., boat tours, lodging, horseback rides, guided hikes) in these valleys will be permitted entry during temporary restrictions.
For more information, you can visit the Glacier National Park website here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.