Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flash Freeze, Heavy snow and Blowing Snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Kootenai/Cabinet Region, Flathead/Mission Valleys, Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys and Butte/Blackfoot Region. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&