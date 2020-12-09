GoFundMe created to raise money for Bozeman health care workers

BOZEMAN, Mont. - People throughout the Gallatin Valley are donating to support local health care workers.
Erin Neil created the GoFundMe to thank health care workers for all their hard work.
During COVID-19, health care workers have been working long hours loaded will PPE.
Neil partnered with The Bozeman Health Foundation's "Compassion Cart" to help raise money.
The cart contains snacks, coffee, gift cards, sports drinks, and personal care items for health care workers.
"I have had people reach out to me some respiratory therapist some nurses from the ICU and they have been very grateful that the community is thinking of them," said Neil.