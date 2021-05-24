UPDATE: MAY 24 AT 6:50 P.M.

BOZEMAN, Mont. - While the name of the family who lost their home in a fire Sunday has not yet been confirmed with the Bozeman Fire Department, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office shared a GoFundMe for the Anderson family who lost their home to a fire on Sunday in Bozeman.

The GoFundMe outlines how significant the loss was for the Anderson family, stating they lost "their home and most of their belongings."

"Mike is a Deputy with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and a drone operator with Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue. Christi is a special needs teacher at a local elementary school. The Andersons are blessed with two small children," it further reads.

You can donate to the family through the GoFundMe page here, or donate at any Stockman Bank location to a secure bank account. Checks should be made payable to Michael and Christi Anderson for the ‘Michael and Christi Anderson, Anderson Family Fire Fund.’

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Crews responded to a house fire in Bozeman around 5 p.m. Sunday.

The house fire was located on Robin Lane. A release from Gallatin County said thick smoke was coming out of the back of the house and flames were 30-feet high.

Everyone in the house was able to get out of the house after hearing an explosion coming from the garage area, the release said.

The house was severely damaged due to smoke; however, firefighters were able to salvage sections of the home and important heirlooms and valuables.

No injuries were reported.

Fort Ellis Fire/Rescue volunteer firefighters, Bozeman and Hyalite Fire Departments, AMR Ambulance, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and the American Red Cross responded to the fire.