GoFundMe started for family who lost home seen in viral video in Gardiner Montana

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Montana... Gallatin River at Logan affecting Gallatin County. Gallatin River near DCP-Gallatin R/Gateway affecting Gallatin County. For the Gallatin River...including DCP-Gallatin R/Gateway, Logan... Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Tuesday morning at 1000 AM MDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Gallatin River near DCP-Gallatin R/Gateway. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Minor roads in gallatin gateway covered with water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 PM MDT Monday the stage was 6.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM MDT Monday was 6.7 feet. - Forecast...The river will oscillate above flood stage with a maximum value of 6.8 feet tomorrow morning. It will fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 6.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 6.7 feet on 06/02/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&