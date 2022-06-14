GoFundMe started for family who lost home seen in viral video in Gardiner Montana

GARDINER,MT- Lauren McGarvey posted a video to YouTube that has now been shared on Facebook and Twitter thousands of times of a house being swept down the Yellowstone River and slamming into a bridge.
She later posted to Facebook that she felt helpless watching it unfold.
“I know all of us felt so helpless as we watched the flood waters destroy a home in our little town. I'm hopeful most of us will be ok once the waters recede, but the folks who just lost their home have a rough journey ahead of them. That's why I'm starting a GoFundMe to raise money for the families as they figure out how to move forward. There were five families/individuals that lived in the building that was washed away by the Yellowstone River. Please consider donating to help them during this traumatic time. Thank you. All proceeds will be divided among the families and individuals that lived there.” ---The post reads.
She says in her GoFundMe that five local families lived in this building and lost everything. Adding they had little time to collect their possessions, some just being able to grab the absolute essentials.
McGarvey started a GoFundMe for the family. You can make a donation here.
