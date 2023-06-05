GoGallatin alternate transit challenge kicks off

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The GoGallatin alternate transit challenge is starting Monday in the Gallatin Valley and will run through June 23 in an effort to get people using alternate transit besides a single-person car.
This is a challenge for both individuals and teams, where they track the number of trips they make using alternate transit. The top three teams at the end of the challenge will receive trophies and prizes, said Matthew Madsen, GoGallatin Program Coordinator.
“We make a bunch of fun trophies, uh, find old bike parts, find old commuter things, build some wood stuff and make them up then hand out awards to the top three teams in the challenge,” he said. “What we’ll do at the end is everybody who met that three-trips-of-the-week challenge – we'll put them in, and we do a drawing for prizes from a bunch of sponsors.
You can create your account and teams with your coworkers, friends or family, and track the number of trips you make through the GoGallatin website. Alternate transit can be a walk, bicycle, scooter, Streamline bus, a carpool, or anything besides a single-person car.
A trip could be your work commute, the trip to school, the grocery store or anywhere you need to go.
More information on this event, and instructions for creating an account and tracking your miles can be found on the GoGallatinwebsite.
