BOZEMAN, Mont. - Logan and Katie started Bozeman 5 Star Cleaning in October of 2020 and through a mentorship program were offered to partner with Cleaning For a Reason to clean the houses of the those battling cancer in the greater Bozeman area.
Katie is born and raised in Bozeman and Logan moved out here for college in 2006. They originally ran a fitness business but during the pandemic shifted their attention to cleaning. When they were offered a chance to partner with Cleaning For a Reason it was a no-brainer according to Katie, especially since cancer has affected multiple of her family members. Her mom is a breast cancer survivor so she knows first hand how consuming battling cancer can be.
"The little things become the big things and cleaning is a huge task for people who are physically trying to stay alive," said Katie.
What Cleaning for a Reason does is connect those battling cancer with a cleaning service in their area. They provide two completely free cleanings and do whatever the client needs of them that day. Katie said sometimes it's more important to sit and talk sometimes than to actually clean. They sense what the person needs and sometimes that's just sitting down and having a cup of coffee with them. But, they do a great job of cleaning too, and having your house professionally cleaned can ease stress and make them more comfortable.
"Every client that we've served, it's completely made their day and they are the most appreciative clients," said Katie.
Their goal is to help one person a month through the Cleaning for a Reason program, but says that is just the bar. They can, and want, to help more than that.
If you are someone you know is eligible and interested in this service in the area, or are a cleaning service who wants to partner with them, you can sign up on their website here.
