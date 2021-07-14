UPDATE: JULY 14 AT 9:28 A.M.
The Goose Fire is currently covering 3,790 acres, and shifted along Forest Service Trail 8388 to the west/southwest, about 1/2 mile north of Elk Lake Tuesday.
A release from the Northern Rocky Incident Management Team 5 (NRIMT5) said the prescribed fire that was north of Elk Lake earlier this year and last year's fire east of the lake are helping slow down the Goose Fire from moving south. Also, the road and lake are making a barrier absent of vegetation.
NRIMT5 said the fire has not crossed the handline built on the southeast side of the fire west of Elk Lake Road.
On Wednesday, crews will dig a handline and water down the area with a hose in the northern flank to secure spot fires. Aerial resources will drop water along the northern portion to regulate the fire's movement.
Engine crews are keeping an eye on area structures, including around the lakes and along the road system north of Elk Lake Resort. NRIMT5 said heavy equipment makes daily improvements of 1/4 to 1/2 mile on setting up a fuel wind break, joining the road to the West Fork, to use for possible burn operations.
NRIMT said the fire is likely to smolder in heavy, dead fuels in the southeast area of the fire. The fire is expected to move south in the timber on the northwest side of Elk Lake in the Brimestone Creek area at a rate of about 1/4 to 1/2 mile daily.
NRIMT5 said they are expecting single and group tree torching and possible spotting distances of about 1/2 mile.
ENNIS, Mont. - The Goose Fire increased in size Monday through overnight due to strong winds and severely dry fuels.
The fire is located 32 miles south-southeast of Ennis near Hoodoo Pass.
According to a release from the Northern Rocky Incident Management Team 5 (NRIMT5), crews will monitor areas to extend existing handline near the south region of the fire Tuesday.
Crews will dig a handline and water down the area with a hose in the northern flank to secure spot fires. Aerial resources will drop water along the northern portion to regulate the size of the fire.
Engine crews will work to monitor structures in the area, NRIMT5 said.
There will be a public meeting held virtually on the Goose Fire Facebook page from 7 to 8 p.m.
The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest entered Stage 1 fire restrictions Monday. Campfires and stove fires are banned with the exception of using a designated fire pit or fire grate within established recreational areas. There are also restrictions on smoking outside of a vehicle or within 3-feet diameter of flammable materials.
Area closures include Antelope Prong boat launch and the Wade Lake, Hilltop, and Cliff Point campgrounds.