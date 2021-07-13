ENNIS, Mont. - The Goose Fire increased in size Monday through overnight due to strong winds and severely dry fuels.
The fire is located 32 miles south-southeast of Ennis near Hoodoo Pass.
According to a release from the Northern Rocky Incident Management Team 5 (NRIMT5), crews will monitor areas to extend existing handline near the south region of the fire Tuesday.
Crews will dig a handline and water down the area with a hose in the northern flank to secure spot fires. Aerial resources will drop water along the northern portion to regulate the size of the fire.
Engine crews will work to monitor structures in the area, NRIMT5 said.
There will be a public meeting held virtually on the Goose Fire Facebook page from 7 to 8 p.m.
The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest entered Stage 1 fire restrictions Monday. Campfires and stove fires are banned with the exception of using a designated fire pit or fire grate within established recreational areas. There are also restrictions on smoking outside of a vehicle or within 3-feet diameter of flammable materials.
Area closures include Antelope Prong boat launch and the Wade Lake, Hilltop, and Cliff Point campgrounds.