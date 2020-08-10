Gov. Bullock provides Montana University Systems COVID-19 preparation funding

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117 AND 118. * TIMING...TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING. * WINDS...WEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH, MAINLY DURING THE AFTERNOON HOURS. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...MOSTLY 13 TO 20 PERCENT DURING THE AFTERNOON HOURS, WITH RECOVERY MOSTLY IN THE 45 TO 55 PERCENT RANGE TUESDAY NIGHT. * TEMPERATURES...HIGHS MOSTLY IN THE 80S, WITH LOWS MOSTLY IN THE UPPER 40S TO MID 50S. * IMPACTS...FIRES CAN IGNITE QUICKLY AND EASILY AND SPREAD RAPIDLY UNDER THESE DRY AND BREEZY CONDITIONS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE MODERATE TO POOR HUMIDITY RECOVERY COULD HINDER FIRE CONTROL EFFORTS TUESDAY NIGHT, ESPECIALLY ON THE MID SLOPES OF MOUNTAINS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE. A COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES WILL CREATE HIGH FIRE GROWTH POTENTIAL. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS FIRE WEATHER WATCH. &&