HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte continued his 56 County Tour to Madison and Gallatin counties on Thursday.
The day started early in the morning as the governor traveled to Twin Bridges to greet students and teachers back inside the classroom for their second day of school.
Students at the small school were very surprised when the governor was standing outside their school building.
Gov. Gianforte welcomed each student with a high five and then the whole school gathered together to start their day with the pledge of allegiance which was led by a governor and a student.
Ruby Waller, a senior at Twin Bridges High School got the chance to talk to the governor and asked him for advice regarding her future career path.
"We only have 56 kids in our high school so to have such a big figure come here and talk to us like we are any other person was amazing and it makes us feel seen," Waller said.
After Twin Bridges, the governor drove down the road to Virginia City where a piece of history is once again coming alive.
The governor joined local leaders, residents, and members of the LaFever family to mark the beginning of the restoration of Stonewall Hall.
The building was constructed in 1864 and Stonewall Hall is Montana’s oldest standing capitol building which hosted the Territorial Legislature between 1865 and 1875.
In March, the Montana Land Board, of which Gov. Gianforte is the chair, approved the Neal C. LaFever Trust’s donation of Stonewall Hall to the State of Montana.
"I think this restoration is probably the most significant historical restoration going on in Montana right now. I am pleased to tell Montanans that not only was the donor generous enough to give us the building free of charge, we raised all the money privately to do the complete restoration so there are no taxpayer dollars involved.”
The governor got back on the road and headed to Gallatin County where he met with students and first-year teachers at Manhattan High School who have benefited from the TEACH Act which was signed into law last year.
The TEACH Act is a part of the governor’s Montana Comeback Plan that provides $2.5 million in incentives to school districts to improve starting teachers pay.
After a long two days on the road, the trip wrapped up in Bozeman where the governor recognized Montana Department of Transportation employees with an Outstanding Service Award in response to the Yellowstone Flooding disaster.
The Outstanding Service Award recognizes state employees who go above and beyond in their line of work to serve Montanans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.