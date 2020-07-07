BOZEMAN, Mont. - On the heels of Tuesday's record-breaking COVID-19 numbers, Governor Steve Bullock visited Bozeman for a roundtable discussion with local health officials focused on the benefits of Medicaid expansion in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
Primary care visits by Medicaid patients have increased 100% in the last year at Bozeman Health and officials say the demand for other healthcare services at the foundation is growing as well.
"We've seen a 100% increase in breast cancer screenings, we've seen 150% increase in colon cancer screenings, over 200% increase in cervical cancer screenings, and over a 300% increase in screenings for diabetes," said Dr. Mark Williams, Chief Physician Officer at Bozeman Health.
COVID-19 has hit some hospitals hard, as they lost money from canceling elective surgeries. While Bozeman Health is no exception, Williams says that the Medicaid expansion helped soften the financial blow for them.
Not every state decided to re-authorize the Medicaid expansion in 2019, many citing the costs associated with it, but Montana's legislature did.
"We know how important it is to the individuals, to the 60% of businesses that have one or more employees on Medicaid expansion, to our economy and to our healthcare facilities," said Governor Bullock on Tuesday, "we know so many of those gains wouldn't still be here had Medicaid expansion not been reauthorized a year ago."
Governor Bullock also said he believes Montana would have lost its rural hospitals without the expansion, which would have made the impact of the coronavirus pandemic that much worse.
Some populations in the state were already at risk before the pandemic, many of whom are Medicaid recipients.
"The pandemic has highlighted the health disparities that have long existed in our country," Community Health Partners CEO Lander Cooney said.
The coronavirus pandemic has kept health officials busy.
"The ability to innovate has never come in more handy than a few months ago," explained Cooney, "when Gallatin County began seeing its first confirmed cases of COVID-19."
There's another change the hospital is noticing because of the coronavirus: Bozeman Health has seen a 10,000% increase in the number of telehealth visits ever since the pandemic started, with 11-15% of those coming from Medicaid recipients. Telehealth visits are likely to continue as case numbers continue to rise statewide.
"It is really concerning to me," Bullock said about the climbing numbers. "And I'm tired of COVID-19. I know that Dr. Williams - I know that everyone here - is exhausted by it. But we can't let that fatigue of this 'new normal' let us bring down our guard."