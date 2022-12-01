Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&