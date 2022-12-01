BOZEMAN, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte has been hosting roundtable discussions around the state with each regions officials, law enforcement and social worker programs to find out what their needs are serving their communities.
Attendees included Sheriff Dan Springer, Mayor Cyndy Andrus, Police Chief Jim Veltkamp, DPHHS Treatment Bureau Chief Isaac Coy, Eighth Judicial District Court Judge Andy Breuner, Brian Gootkin from the Department of Corrections, City Attorney Greg Sullivan, County Attorney Audrey Cromwell and Ron Conway from Child and Family Services.
Gianforte went around the table asking each department what specific problems they are facing in their efforts to ensure public safety.
Mayor Andrus brought up lowering the speed limits in certain parts of town, and supporting the 911 system which she said was on the brink of failure.
Police Chief Veltkamp brought up concerns with the growth of the area and having enough resources to ensure safety. He requested assistance with staffing and resources. Veltkamp said a lot of the calls they respond too alcohol is in play.
Judge Breuner said fentanyl is driving a lot of issues and that probably 80% or more of the cases he sees is drug and alcohol related. Breuner said with mental health issues there is a lack of resources. He also mentioned starting a felony dui court similar to drug court since it has been successful. There was a request for a deputy in the court room more often as it provides security and peace.
Sheriff Springer said his top priority is training of law enforcement and getting more people in the force so they have more options.
City Attorney Greg Sullivan said the court has staffing shortages in several areas and requested to make them a priority by paying them more and having more resources for them so it can become a desirable career path. This could be done by providing affordable childcare and helping with housing and student loans. He also mentioned helping people that are affected by crime more, that they don't always get the help they need financially.
Ron Conway from Child and Family Services said they need more funding overall because of the overpopulation of children for childcare services in the area. Loosening of regulations and removal of unnecessary red tape will allow that to happen in the future. The new budget will include more funding for childcare the governor stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.