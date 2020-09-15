Governor Steve Bullock to meet with business leaders and nonprofits in Bozeman

BOZEMAN – Governor Steve Bullock will visit the COMMIT Foundation Tuesday, September 15, 2020, and participate in a round table to discuss veterans transitioning into the workforce.
COMMIT is a new partnership with the Montana University System to offer student veterans support and guidance as they pursue a career path.
The COMMIT Foundation received a $10,000 Nonprofit grant and a $25,000 Innovation grant from state Coronavirus Relief Funds to offer their online transition assistance program to enrolled student veterans.
Bullock will join Bozeman business leaders following the visit to COMMIT.
He will hear from economic development and business leaders to present a report demonstrating how Montana Medicaid expansion is good for business, workers, and Montana’s economy.
Bozeman Mayor Cyndy Andrus, Brit Fontenot, City of Bozeman Director of Economic Development, Paul Reichert, Prospera Business Network, Daryl Schleim, Bozeman Chamber, and Chris Naumann from the Downtown Business Association will all be in attendance.
This will take place at the Bozeman City Hall Commission Room, the report shows how employers benefit from Medicaid expansion and analyze labor force participation among enrolled workers.