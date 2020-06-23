Governor Steve Bullock to visit with Bozeman businesses Tuesday

BOZEMAN- As the state reopens Governor Steve Bullock will visit a Bozeman business that is re-opening with support from the state.
The governor will visit Café M which received a $10,000 business stabilization grant from the state to cover expenses to reopen safely.
He’s hoping to hear how the business is utilizing the $10,000 business stabilization grant from the state coronavirus relief fund to sustain its operations.
Governor Bullock will also hear about the precautions that Café M took to reopen and keep customers and employees safe.
Café M did temporarily closing due to Covid-19.
The visit will take place Tuesday June 23, 2020.