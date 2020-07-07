Governor Steve Bullock to visit with Bozeman health officials

BOZEMAN- As numbers across the state and in Gallatin County continue to rise, Governor Steve Bullock will visit the Community Health Partners Medical Clinic with a focus on Medicaid expansion.
The governor will host a roundtable with health officials to discuss how COVID-19 has highlighted the importance of removing barriers towards getting needed health care.
He’s hoping to discuss ways such as Medicaid and telemedicine services that allow Montanans to still receive proper care during the pandemic.
According to the governor’s office, 10 times more services were delivered via telehealth in April than in February for Medicaid expansion numbers.
The governor’s office also said Montana hasn’t lost one rural hospital thanks to Medicaid expansion which covers the cost of COVID-19 related treatments.
The visit will take place at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.