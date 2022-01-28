BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gov. Greg Gianforte and First Lady Susan Gianforte visited the Chabad Lubavitch of Montana synagogue in Bozeman Thursday to observe International Holocaust Remembrance Day with a candle lighting.
"Our focus is to create a bright future for jews and Judaism right here in Montana," Spiritual Leader, Chabad Lubavitch of Montana Rabbi Chaim Burk said.
Historians and educators view remembering the Holocaust as a vital way to prevent future genocides.
The governor joined Burk in lighting two candles in remembrance of the 6 million Jewish people killed in Nazi Germany during World War II.
"Hate has no place in Montana and we Montanans stand with the Jewish people and the people of the Jewish faith," Gianforte said.
According to Burk, about 5,000 Jewish people call Montana home.
Burk explained how his grandfather was a Holocaust survivor and gifted the governor with “From Shedlitz to Safety,” a book written by his grandfather about his journey from Nazi-occupied Poland to Brooklyn.
The Jewish community in Bozeman will continue honoring Holocaust Remembrance Day this Saturday at the Synagogue.
More information can be found here.
