BOZEMAN, Mont. - A GPS device helped two lost and separated snowmobilers get help Thursday in Gallatin County.
Thursday evening, the Gallatin County Dispatch Center received a Garmin Device Activation requesting help for the separated snowmobilers.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue reports the device showed they were in the area of Slide Creek off Taylor Fork Rd, south of Big Sky.
Volunteers responded and deployed two teams who quickly located the first snowmobiler on the trail.
One team stayed back with the first snowmobile while the other went on to search for the second, who was found shortly after.
The two were then returned safely to the trailhead.
“Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind recreationalists that having communication and knowledge of your location is crucial information in the event of an emergency. These two individuals prevented a prolonged scenario by being capable of providing their location and status to GCSSAR responders,” Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.