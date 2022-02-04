UPDATE: FEB. 4 AT 9:10 A.M.

Crews from all over Gallatin County are helping fight the fire that broke out in the grain elevator in Belgrade.

Central Valley Fire District says in a Facebook post crews requested resources from the Montana State Fire Marshal's office.

The fire is still under investigation.

BELGRADE, Mont. - A grain elevator caught fire in downtown Belgrade Friday.

In a Facebook post Central Valley Fire District asks people stay out of the area.

We are working to find out more.

