UPDATE: FEB. 4 AT 9:10 A.M.
Crews from all over Gallatin County are helping fight the fire that broke out in the grain elevator in Belgrade.
Central Valley Fire District says in a Facebook post crews requested resources from the Montana State Fire Marshal's office.
The fire is still under investigation.
BELGRADE, Mont. - A grain elevator caught fire in downtown Belgrade Friday.
In a Facebook post Central Valley Fire District asks people stay out of the area.
We are working to find out more.
