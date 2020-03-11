BOZEMAN, Mont. - New charges have been filed against the grandmother of James Alex Hurley, the 12-year-old boy murdered in West Yellowstone last month.
Patricia Batts, already charged with the homicide of her grandson, Alex, is now also facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, criminal child endangerment, and strangulation of a family member. She already faces the death penalty for the deliberate homicide charge.
Prosecutors say they've found cell phone videos of Batts torturing and abusing her young grandson.
Her partner, James Sasser, Jr., and their 14-year-old son are also being charged with deliberate homicide in relation to Alex's murder.
At her initial court appearance in Gallatin County Justice Court in February, prosecutor Bjorn Boyer asked that Batts be held on a higher bond than her Sasser Jr., saying she had more responsibility in Alex's death. Judge Bryan Adams agreed to Boyer's request of a $750,000 bond for Batts.
Batts appears in Gallatin County District Court next on March 24.