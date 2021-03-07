BOZEMAN, Mont. - Granny's Gourmet Donuts ranked the best donut in Montana from USA Today and Food and Wine Magazine.
The donut shop has been a Bozeman staple for locals, tourists, and Montana State University students for twenty years.
Granny's Gourmet Donut owner Robert McWilliams said he has made over a million gourmet donuts since he opened the shop.
"We are really good at making strawberry donuts and, people like the cake donuts people that come in for the orange cream donut we just make a lot of real donuts for a lot of nice people," McWilliams said.
McWilliams explained that he was honored to receive the awards but he couldn't keep with business running without his nice customers and staff.
Due to COVID-19, Granny's Gourmet Donuts has limited hours of business.
The shop is open Friday - Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
More information on Granny's Gourmet Donuts can be found here.