BOZEMAN, Mont. - Tuesday afternoon, Hyalite Fire responded to a wildfire just off Indian Paintbrush Drive.
Firefighters said they arrived to find a one acre grass fire burning in an open field. They say it was a potential threat to several surrounding structures.
The blaze was contained within 15 minutes, according to firefighters.
The fire was reportedly caused by the landowner who was burning dead grass in a garden when the fire got out of control.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office also responded.