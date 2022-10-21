BIG SKY, Mont. - This Saturday, October 22 at noon at Fire Pit Park in the Town Center, the Big Sky Community Food Bank is hosting this years Great Pumpkin Giveaway Food Drive.
Bring in ten pounds of food or ten cans and get your pick of the pumpkins. The Big Sky Community Food Bank needs it now more than even after demand is up 240% from last year, and need the communities help. As we all know inflation has caused food prices to rise and many are needing extra help this year from their neighbors.
Preferred items are soup, rice, beans and canned/boxed food. If you can't make it but would like to help you can visit their website here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.