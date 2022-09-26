BOZEMAN, Mont. - The housing market in the Gallatin Valley has become an issue in recent years but as the summer heated up, the market began to cool.
Home prices did drop every month of the summer dating back to April. Housing is still extremely expensive in the area, but it seems as though the new developments being built are starting to ease the skyrocketing prices. Looking at single-family homes, around 200 new listings have been posted since July, and when there are more options prices tend to dip.
This is projected to keep trending this way as more developments are being built for single-family homes, town homes and condos. There are also several new apartment complexes under construction in the area that will help decrease rent prices as well. Gallatin County has been working to build more affordable housing as people have had to move out of the area to find affordable homes and rentals.
The other issue facing home buyers is the interest rates have gone up. So even though prices are dropping slightly, some are still having to pay more. The area is still considered a sellers market, but change could be on the horizon in the area.
These are the most recent median single-family home prices in the area:
Bozeman - $871,500
Belgrade - $558,000
Livingston - $565,000
Three Forks - $560,000
Manhattan - $670,000
These are based on Bozeman Real Estate Groups figures.
