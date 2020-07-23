BOZEMAN, Mont. - The greater Yellowstone region - covering parts of Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho - has seen more grizzly bear attacks in the first half of 2020 than in the first half of any other year to date.
Wildlife officials say that seven grizzly interactions in the region have ended in injury just in the last six months, which is seven times what would normally be seen during that time period.
Normally for the greater Yellowstone area, in the first half of the year there's only one grizzly interaction that ends in an injury, according to Frank van Manen, a Supervisory Research Wildlife Biologist with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team.
Greg Lemon, a Communication & Education Division Administrator with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP), says an increase in injuries from grizzly bears is always because of an increase in grizzly bear encounters.
Lemon believes the uptick in injuries could be because of a combination of two things: more people spending time outside during the COVID-19 pandemic and an increase in the number of grizzly bears in the region.
"Grizzly bears are increasing in number, and that increase in number means that they're also increasing in their distribution," explains Lemon. "So, there's bears moving into areas where they haven't been for decades."
And while more people and more grizzlies don't make for a good combination, both are positive developments.
Wildlife experts have been trying to raise the once-low grizzly bear population in the great Yellowstone region for years. And humans can get a lot of benefits from more time spent outside hiking and camping.
If you still want to get outside while staying safe, you should read up on the area and know what to do if you happen to come across a grizzly. Carry your bear spray at your hip so that it's easily accessible, don't put it in your backpack or with someone else. Make noise as you walk through nature areas, and know if there's a history of bear interactions where you are.