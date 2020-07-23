Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN MADISON... SOUTHEASTERN BEAVERHEAD AND SOUTH CENTRAL GALLATIN COUNTIES... AT 721 PM MDT, RADAR INDICATED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 11 MILES SOUTHWEST OF MONIDA TO 13 MILES WEST OF HENRYS LAKE TO 11 MILES EAST OF ISLAND PARK VILLAGE. MOVEMENT WAS NORTHEAST AT 40 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH AND PEA SIZE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... WEST YELLOWSTONE, MONIDA, LAKEVIEW, YELLOWSTONE VILLAGE, TARGHEE PASS, RAYNOLDS PASS AND RED ROCK PASS. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... INTERSTATE 15 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 8 . FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. TO REPORT SEVERE WEATHER, CONTACT YOUR NEAREST LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY. THEY CAN RELAY YOUR REPORT TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OFFICE IN GREAT FALLS. IF YOU ARE ON OR NEAR RED ROCK LAKES, LIMA RESERVOIR, OR HEBGEN LAKE, GET OUT OF THE WATER AND MOVE INDOORS OR INSIDE A VEHICLE. IF YOU CAN HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE CLOSE ENOUGH TO BE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING. MOVE TO SAFE SHELTER NOW! DO NOT BE CAUGHT ON THE WATER IN A THUNDERSTORM.