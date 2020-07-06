Information via a news release from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks:
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks says it captured a grizzly bear after it got into "unsecured attractants" at a house and campground near West Yellowstone last week.
Montana FWP says the bear reportedly gained access to an unsecured garbage can at a house on Wednesday, July 1. The bear then repeatedly visited the Rainbow Point Campground, where it got into a cooler as well as food and garbage in the back of a pickup truck, according to FWP. It was reported that the bear also collapsed a tent and climbed onto an occupied vehicle at the campground.
FWP says it tried multiple times to haze the bear away from the area but the attempts were unsuccessful. The U.S. Forest Service closed the Rainbow Point Campground on Friday, and FWP says it successfully trapped the bear later that evening.
FWP says relocating and releasing bears who have learned to associated humans with access to food usually leads to further conflicts, so bears in these situations can't be rehabilitated and often must be euthanized. However, this captured male grizzly bear, estimated to be about five or six years old, has been transferred permanently to the Grizzly & Wolf Discovery Center in West Yellowstone. FWP says the bear will be able to provide educational opportunities and help the center test bear-resistant products being developed.
FWP says residents and recreationists can help keep bears in the wild by following Forest Service food storage orders, which require all unattended food, garbage and attractants to be stored in at least one of the following ways:
- In hard-sided vehicles
- In certified bear-resistant containers
- Hung at least 10 feet above the ground and 4 feet away from a tree or pole, out of the reach of wildlife
- Placed within a fenced area that meets the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee regulations for approved bear-resistant products
According to FWP, people who do not comply with these orders can be issued a violation and held civilly liable for any damages that occur from non-compliance. Deliberately feeding wildlife is also illegal in Montana.