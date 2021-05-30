BOZEMAN, Mont. - Pre-baiting and scientific capture operations will begin this week within Yellowstone National Park and the public is being reminded that it is important to pay attention to posted warning signs.

A release from Yellowstone National Park says the operations are a part of ongoing efforts required under the Endangered Species Act to monitor the population of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

Field captures by biologists with the interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team (IGBST) will begin June 1 and continue through October 16.

According to the release, capture operations can include a variety of activities, but all areas where work is being conducted will have primary access points marked with warning signs.

Yellowstone National Park’s release says it is critical that all members of the public heed these signs and do not venture into an area that has been posted.

“Monitoring of grizzly bear distribution and other activities are vital to ongoing recovery of grizzly bears in the Yellowstone Ecosystem,” the release reads. “In order to attract bears, biologists use natural food sources such as fresh road-killed deer and elk. Potential capture sites are baited with these natural foods and if indications are that grizzly bears are in the area, culvert traps or foot snares will be used to capture the bears. Once captured, bears are handled in accordance with strict safety and animal care protocols developed by the IGBST.”

For more information regarding grizzly bear capture efforts, you can call the IGBST hotline at 406-994-6675.

Information about the grizzly bear research and monitoring is available from the IGBST website here.