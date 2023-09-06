Grizzly bear euthanized after breaking into house near West Yellowstone

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. - A grizzly bear was euthanized Saturday after breaking into a house near West Yellowstone, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP).
A homeowner reported the bear came into the home with a cub through a kitchen window and took a container of dog food outside the house, FWP said in the release.
After the break-in, wildlife officials captured the cub and shot the adult grizzly, with the approval of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services, due to the immediate threat to the community with the bear's food-conditioned actions, FWP said.
The grizzly bear, described as a 10-year-old female, had been captured in 2017 for studying purposes.
FWP said the bear was confirmed to be involved in an attack killing a woman near West Yellowstone in July.
The bear injured a person in an encounter in Idaho near Henrys Lake State Park in 2020, according to FWP.
"While both incidents were assessed to be defensive responses by the bear, multiple efforts to trap and remove the bear were made after the fatal attack in July due to the incident’s proximity to residences, campgrounds and a high-use OHV trail system. These efforts were unsuccessful," FWP's release said.
FWP is holding the 46-pound male cub at the wildlife rehabilitation center in Helena--FWP is organizing the cub's transfer to a zoo in the coming weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.