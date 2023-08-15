GARDINER, Mont. - A grizzly bear was euthanized on Friday due to cattle depredation in the Tom Miner Basin.
According to a release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the bear was euthanized after cattle depredation on private land.
The grizzly bear, a 20-year-old male, was captured Thursday, Aug. 10 after the depredation and has a history of capture and relocation due to cattle depredations, according to FWP.
The bear was experiencing tooth decay, and bears with that condition sometimes go after cattle as accessible food, particularly if they have previously preyed upon cattle, according to FWP.
FWP said in its release this marks the third grizzly bear management removal in Montana's portion of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.
In total, two male grizzly bears have been removed in relation to cattle depredation, and one female grizzly was removed earlier this month due to accessible food attractants in Big Sky.
FWP euthanized the bear in consultation with U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.