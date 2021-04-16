CUSTER GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST, Mont. - A grizzly was killed Friday following a mauling of a 40-year-old West Yellowstone man south of the Baker’s Hole Campground.
According to a release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP), a group of seven investigators including FWP game wardens and bear specialists, as well as Forest Service personnel, revisited the site Friday to assess ongoing public safety risks and continue the investigation.
The group made noise to haze away any bears in the area as they walked towards the site, however, before they reached the site, a bear began charging the group.
Despite the group’s efforts to haze the bear, it continued to charge, and due to the immediate safety risk, the bear was shot and died about 20 yards from the group.
FWP reports the bear was an older-age male grizzly.
A moose carcass was found cached within 50 yards of the attack Thursday, FWP saying the carcass indicates the bear was defending a food source during the attack.