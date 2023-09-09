BOZEMAN, Mont. - An emergency closure has been implemented in the Buck Ridge Yellow Mule area after an individual shot and likely wounded a grizzly bear that was attacking.
The Custer Gallatin National Forest reports Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and Forest Service staff are investigating the incident and are trying to locate the bear.
According to Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue, the individual was part of a hunting party tracking a deer Friday afternoon.
A person in the party called 9-1-1 after the attack and reported the injured person was in need of immediate medical treatment near Yellow Mule Trail, outside of Big Sky.
Madison County requested help from Gallatin County, and Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (GCSSAR) volunteers from the Big Sky Section and Heli Team, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Law Enforcement Officers, US Forest Service Law Enforcement, Life Flight Network Helicopter, and Gallatin County Sheriff’s Deputies responded.
Search and rescue members along with law enforcement arrived on scene of the attack then quickly transported the patient to Life Flight Helicopter waiting at a nearby helicopter pad.
The patient ultimately was taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center for further evaluation. Their condition at this time is unknown.
A closure order is in place in the following area:
The closure includes the area from the Forest boundary along Forest Service Road #2599 (Buck Creek Ridge Road) to its terminus at the Buck Ridge Trailhead. The closure continues westerly along Buck Ridge Trail #10 to where it meets the Custer Gallatin/Beaverhead-Deerlodge Forest Boundary. It then follows the Forest boundary northwesterly and northerly to section 16 and continues easterly along the Forest boundary back to Buck Creek Ridge Road (FS Road #2599).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.