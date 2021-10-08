BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Custer Gallatin National Forest Facebook is reminding people to be bear aware after a grizzly sow and two cubs were spotted outside the Beartooth District Office Thursday night.
Bears may be present even in populated areas or popular trails, and you should report sightings to your local Forest Service office or Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks office.
To keep yourself safe, Custer Gallatin National Forest gave the following tips:
- Carry bear spray, and know how to use it
- Do not hike alone, and make plenty of noise on the trail
- If you see a bear, do not approach
- Keep a clean campsite
- Do not feed bears or other wildlife.
- Do not store food or any scented items in a tent, including clothing with food residues.
- Do not leave food unattended at a campsite.
- Use bear-resistant food lockers and dumpsters where provided or bring your own.
- Clean utensils and food prep area thoroughly after cooking.
- Do not store garbage at camp site. Use a designated dumpster.
- At an undeveloped camping location, cook and store food away from sleeping area.