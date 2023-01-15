BOZEMAN, Mont. - A backcountry skier was injured after falling at Lick Creek in Hyalite Canyon.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue reports the skier suffered a shoulder and leg injury.
One person in the skier’s group went to a high point to get service to call dispatch while the others stayed behind and assisted them.
Search and rescue responded with Hyalite Fire and teams of rescuers were deployed on skis and snowmobiles.
The patient was evaluated before being taken out on a snowmobile to meet with Hyalite Fire units waiting at the trailhead for further evaluation.
“Sheriff Dan Springer would like to commend the skier and friends for recreating as a group, utilizing available resources, and acting as a team to enable efficient and safe rescue for the patient,” Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said.
