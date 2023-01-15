Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches at lower elevations, and 4 to 6 inches in the mountains. * WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&