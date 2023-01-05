BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (GCSAR) is ringing in the new year with a giveaway for whoever can guess how many calls crews went on in 2022.
GCSAR is working on the annual report for the last year, and shared some data from past years.
In 2021, volunteers went on 134 calls, including 34 searches, 69 rescues and 14 mutual-aid calls, according to their website.
“One hundred and sixty-one volunteers dropped what they were doing to go help someone 1,263 times and spent over 13,017 hours on calls and training.”
A chart shared in the 2021 Annual Report shows search and rescue events for the GCSAR have been on the rise. In 2011, there were 96 reported SAR events, compared to the 134 in 2021.
“If you know a Search and Rescue volunteer, be sure and thank them for the hundreds of hours they volunteer each year in support of their community,” their website says.
You can share your guess on their Facebook here.
