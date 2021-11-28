BOZEMAN, Mont. - The first night of Hanukkah began Sunday evening. This celebration marks the rededication of the Jewish temple in Jerusalem.
The first candle will be lit on the menorah, which will continue for eight days.
There is a bunch of events for Montanas to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights this week.
Here are the events the Spiritual Leader of Chabad Lubavitch of Montana, Rabbi Chaim Bruk shared:
Monday: Menorah Lighting at the Livingston Depot Center
Tuesday: Grand Hanukkah Bash at Chabad Lubavitch of Montana with Jewish food
Wednesday: Rabbinical Students are traveling across the state
Thursday: Menorah lighting at the State Capital
Sunday: Downtown Bozeman Menorah Lighting with MSU President at 6:30 p.m.
This is the first year Jewish families in Bozeman are going to celebrate Hanukkah at their new synagogue that opened 6 months ago.
Over the past 15 years, the Jewish community has continued to grow across Montana.
Rabbi Chaim Bruk said in 2007, there were around 100 households in Gallatin County with a Jewish person and, today there are over 800 Jewish families in the area.
The Rabbi is inviting all members of the community to celebrate Hanukkah this year.
"This is not a holiday just for Jews and, I want to point that out a lot of time people think Christmas is for the non-jews and Hanukkah is for the Jews the truth is Hanukkah is a for all human beings all people that cherish life and cherish religion," Rabbi Chaim Bruk said.
If you live in Montana and still need a menorah or candles the Rabbi said to reach him at Jewishmontana.com or rabbi@jewishmontana.com free of charge.
