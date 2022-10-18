BOZEMAN, Mont. - Haven has been helping survivors of domestic abuse in the Gallatin Valley for over four decades, and their new facility will allow them to help so many more.
Haven served 1,069 people last year alone, and people reaching out for help has been steadily increasing every year and a 12% increase from last year. Unfortunately Haven used to have to turn down survivors pets with there not being enough space or resources for them, and this led to some staying in a bad situation longer. Of survivors who own pets, 3 in 4 delay leaving because of the pets.
That will no longer be the case when the new shelter opens up in 2023, with plenty of room for survivors, family members and pets.
"Pets are a great source of comfort, we are a very pet friendly community here in the Gallatin Valley and we wanted to make sure that Haven welcomes pets as well," said Erica Coyle, Haven Executive Director.
To raise awareness and kick off this exciting future they are doing a pet photo contest. You can submit photos and vote at the link here. There will be prizes awarded for different categories. You can submit photos through October 21, and voting starts on October 24. The goal is to get the word out and see some cute photos and videos while also recognizing that October is domestic violence awareness month.
If you are facing violence in the home you can reach out to Haven at (406) 586-4111.
