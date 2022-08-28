BOZEMAN, Mont. - Haven's annual service numbers show that the number of survivors the non-profit has served this past year was up 12% from last year.
According to Haven, their numbers outpace the annual growth in the Gallatin County area.
Haven's Executive Director, Erica Coyle said the non-profit knows the population growth in the county has an effect on their annual numbers but 1 in 5 people experience some form of domestic or sexual violence in their lifetime.
If you apply that statistic to Gallatin County's population that makes up around 20,000 people in the community who could be eligible for Haven's services.
Although, Haven sees a silver lining to the uptick of people seeking support in the area.
"What they receive from us are wrap-around services. Our advocates provide that support emotional support for them. They accompany them to meetings and we also provide shelter and legal advocacy as well as counseling," Coyle said.
Haven's services are free of charge to people of all ages and genders.
The non-profit said nine percent of the overall 12% increase were people specifically seeking out emergency shelter.
At the beginning of next year, Haven is set to open their new shelter which will give more space for survivors to get help.
The 40-bed shelter is currently being built and will be able to house four times the current number of people who are receiving shelter through Haven right now.
Haven's shelter is going from a confidential model to a secure model and local law enforcement will have a sub station at the new shelter.
Last year, Haven served 1,195 people and Coyle said they expect their numbers to continue to increase with the population.
If someone you know is facing violence in their life Haven encourages them to reach out to their 24-hour support line at (406) 586-4111 or text the support line number.
More information about Haven and its services can be found here.
