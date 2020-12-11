BOZEMAN- Hawthorne Elementary School has been evacuated and parts of Rouse Avenue are closed as police deal with a standoff situation.
Captain Dana McNeil says police were doing a welfare check on a man on Rouse Avenue across from Bozeman City Hall, and that a man is accused of wielding a machete.
As a precaution, Hawthorne Elementary School has been evacuated and parts of Rouse Avenue are closed. As of the writing of this article, there is currently no public access to City Hall.
Students evacuated from Hawthorne are being reunited with their parents at the Bozeman Public Library. Busses will run as usual at the normal release time of 3:15 pm and will stage at the library.
At this time, McNeil says there is no current danger to the public and that police have the situation under control and they are talking with the man.
Due to an ongoing event Bozeman Police are asking residents to avoid the area between City Hall and Hawthorne Elementary...Posted by Bozeman Police Department on Friday, December 11, 2020