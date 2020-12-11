Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW, PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE, AND FREEZING FOG TO CREATE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY MORNING... AREAS OF LIGHT SNOW, PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE, AND FREEZING FOG WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY MORNING ACROSS THE AREA. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL BE LIGHT, GENERALLY 1 INCH OR LESS, BUT LOCALIZED HIGHER ACCUMULATIONS TO 2 OR 3 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE ON GENERALLY NORTH-FACING SLOPES. VISIBILITY MAY BE REDUCED AT TIMES TO ONE-QUARTER MILE OR LESS PRIMARILY IN FOG. THE RIME ICE WILL CAUSE SLICK AND ICY CONDITIONS ON ALL EXPOSED SURFACES, INCLUDING ROADS AND SIDEWALKS. TRAVELERS SHOULD PREPARE TO USE CAUTION FOR WINTER WEATHER IMPACTS ACROSS THE AREA. INCREASE FOLLOWING DISTANCE WITH VEHICLES IN FRONT OF YOU, AND APPROACH INTERSECTIONS AND CURVES WITH CAUTION TO PREVENT COLLISIONS AND TO AVOID RUNNING OFF OF THE ROAD.