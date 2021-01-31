BOZEMAN - Three Hawthorne Elementary third-graders made a donation to the Human Resource Development Council of District IX (HRDC).
The elementary schoolers, Grace Carnwath, Ansley Coubrough and Rose Murray, created the Change the World Club to make a difference the HRDC said in a post.
A fundraiser was held for the club, hosted by Enso Natural Medicine, and they were able to raise $175 to support HRDC’s efforts.
Another fundraiser, a calendar, is planned to support the hospital according to the HDRC.
Last week HRDC received a wonderful donation behalf of three Hawthorne Elementary third graders (Grace Carnwath, Ansley...Posted by Human Resource Development Council of District IX on Sunday, January 31, 2021