Human Resource Development Council of District IX

BOZEMAN - Three Hawthorne Elementary third-graders made a donation to the Human Resource Development Council of District IX (HRDC). 

The elementary schoolers, Grace Carnwath, Ansley Coubrough and Rose Murray, created the Change the World Club to make a difference the HRDC said in a post.

A fundraiser was held for the club, hosted by Enso Natural Medicine, and they were able to raise $175 to support HRDC’s efforts.

Another fundraiser, a calendar, is planned to support the hospital according to the HDRC.

