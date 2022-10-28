BELGRADE, Mont. - Two people were killed in a head-on collision on I-90 Thursday night.
Montana Highway Patrol reports a woman was driving a Toyota Rav4 westbound in the eastbound lane of I-90 around 8:24 pm.
The Toyota collided head on with a Dodge Durango in the eastbound lanes.
Both drivers were declared deceased on arrival.
Chief Deputy Coroner for the Gallatin County Coroner’s Office, Beker Cuelho, has identified the victims as 18-year-old Brielle Papavero of Billings, and 25-year-old Madalynn Raab of Bozeman.
Alcohol and drugs are suspected factors in the crash.
