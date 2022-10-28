Vault police light image

BELGRADE, Mont. - Two people were killed in a head-on collision on I-90 Thursday night.

Montana Highway Patrol reports a woman was driving a Toyota Rav4 westbound in the eastbound lane of I-90 around 8:24 pm.

The Toyota collided head on with a Dodge Durango in the eastbound lanes.

Both drivers were declared deceased on arrival.

Chief Deputy Coroner for the Gallatin County Coroner’s Office, Beker Cuelho, has identified the victims as 18-year-old Brielle Papavero of Billings, and 25-year-old Madalynn Raab of Bozeman.

Alcohol and drugs are suspected factors in the crash.

