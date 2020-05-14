Headwater Area Food Bank moves to new location

THREE FORKS- For sixteen years the HRDC’s Headwater Area Food Bank has been located at 12 E Cedar St in Three Forks, MT but the food bank has moved to its new permanent home.
In 2004, HRDC’s Headwaters Area Food Bank opened for business. Chuck and Tina Wambeke of Three Forks donated the building space and Aaron Baczuk Construction and many other community partners donated to help renovate the building.
In 2016, the Headwaters Area Food Bank acquired a building, which formerly housed a cable company.
For the last few years, the Food Bank has been working with the community to renovate the space.
Now, in 2020, the Headwaters Area Food Bank has moved to its new home on 216 First Avenue West in Three Forks, MT.
Although the Food Bank has moved, they will continue with drive-up distribution at the new location to ensure social distancing and that all neighbors get the food they need.
If you would like to assist with the Headwaters Area Food Bank building fund, you can follow this link.